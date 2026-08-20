Buffalo school board investigation finds no evidence of policy violations by board member Muki Hawkins

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public Schools board released findings from an independent internal review of sexual harassment allegations made against board member Muki Hawkins, concluding the investigation found "no substantial evidence" of any policy violations.

Three current BPS employees had made sexual harassment allegations against Hawkins. The law firm Hodgson Russ LLP conducted the investigation.

At the end of Wednesday night's BPS board meeting, board President Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown read an open letter from the firm summarizing its findings.

"There was no substantiated evidence of a violation of law or policy with regard to any allegations of sexual harassment or retaliation," Evans-Brown said.

Evans-Brown explained the investigation was thorough and included interviews of the complainants, Hawkins, other relevant witnesses, and a review of other evidence.

She added the investigation revealed the importance of collegiality among board members and the need for professional development for all board members.

"Regarding their roles and responsibilities, their authority as individual board members and expectations for professional interactions to avoid circumstances which might create misunderstandings," Evans-Brown said.

Community member Akua Kamau-Harris voiced support for Hawkins following the announcement.

"If it happened, which I can say to his character did not happen. I'm so tired of the board being sued for frivolous nonsense because everybody thinks they can squeeze some money out of us. I'm tired of my tax dollars being usurped for foolishness, and this is foolishness," Kamau-Harris said.

I spoke with Hawkins immediately after the board president's announcement. He thanked the community for its support and said his focus remains on the students.

"Well, I just finally that I'm, I'm very happy that the truth prevailed. That's all. I really have no comment other than that. If it's really not about the kids at this point, I really have no comment. I'm just happy that, you know, the truth was finally revealed," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said moving forward, his priorities have not changed.

"Kids. it's always been about the kids, nothing else, so that's always been my focus and that will continue to be my focus," Hawkins said.