Former Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent and current board member accused of sexual harassment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga and current School Board member Muki Hawkins are accused of sexual harassment, according to a Notice of Claim filed Thursday.

The Florestal Law Firm, with local co-counsel John V. Elmore, P.C., announced the filing of the Notice of Claim against the Buffalo Public School District Board of Education and former superintendent Mubenga for sexual harassment and abuse of authority in violation of the New York Civil Rights Law.

According to the claim, Mubenga and Hawkins allegedly made "unwanted sexual advances" toward the District's Chief Equity & Governance Officer, Antoinette Amos.

"I have learned that sometimes the most important thing a woman can do is refuse to be silent. If that means getting into good trouble, then I hope my voice encourages other women and girls to believe that their dignity is worth defending, and their boundaries deserve to be respected," Amos said in a release.

Mubenga abruptly resigned as superintendent earlier this week, 11 months into a four-year contract. His contract required 90 days' advance notice of a resignation, but the board agreed to waive that requirement. The contract does not include a severance or buyout agreement, meaning taxpayers will not be responsible for any separation payment.

The resignation came about a month after the board announced one of its members was facing sexual harassment allegations. The board refused to identify the member facing the allegations but retained a Buffalo law firm to conduct an independent investigation.

According to the claim, Mubenga is accused of sexual harassment on multiple occasions dating back to December 2025 and as recently as July 2, 2026.

The claim also states that Hawkins is accused of sexual harassment on multiple occasions, dating back to February 2026 and as recently as June 2026.

Marcel Florestal, Esq. lead counsel and founder of The Florestal Law Firm, released the following statement:

"The evidence establishes a pattern and practice of sexual harassment towards women that has existed within this agency for far too long, and we intend to bring this to light and help put an end to it."

Co-counsel, local attorney John V. Elmore, Esq. released the following statement:

"The behavior of the former superintendent and current board member was a violation of public trust. We are committed to protecting the rights of Ms. Amos. This litigation ensures that all employees of the school district have a safe work environment that is free from harassment."

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the district sent the following statement to 7 News:

"The district does not comment on pending or potential litigation."

According to a release, the filing of a Notice of Claim is a statutory requirement before commencing litigation against any municipal entities in New York State.