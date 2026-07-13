BPS Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga resigns after one year in position

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education has announced that Dr. Pascal Mubenga has resigned as superintendent after one year in the position.

Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock will serve as interim superintendent of schools.

BPS released the following statement.

"Tonight, Monday, July 13, the Board of Education voted on two motions during the session of its special meeting to accept the immediate resignation of Dr. Pascal Mubenga as superintendent of the Buffalo Public Schools. The board also voted on a separate motion to appoint Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock as the Interim Superintendent of Schools, effective July 14, 2026. The board will have no further comment at this time." - Buffalo Public Schools

Mubenga was appointed as superintendent last July and held previous superintendent positions in other schools.