Dr. Pascal Mubenga appointed as new Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has announced that Dr. Pascal Mubenga has been appointed as the new superintendent.

The district said Dr. Mubenga has more than 25 years of experience in public education. He began as a math teacher and also served as assistant principal and principal before he moved into leadership positions at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and served as superintendent of Franklin County Schools. Most recently, he served as the superintendent for Durham Public Schools.

“Through digital surveys and interactive focus groups, stakeholder feedback was instrumental in helping us identify the qualities, experience, and vision most essential for our next leader. Dr. Pascal Mubenga brings to Buffalo a wealth of experience from leading a diverse and large school district. He’s demonstrated a dedication to student success, and there is a clear alignment with the values our community cherishes.” - Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown, president of the Buffalo Board of Education and East District Board Member

According to the district, Mubenga earned a Bachelor of Science from Shaw University, a Master of Arts in Secondary Education from Liberty University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Capella University.

“He is a compassionate and empathetic leader who consistently upholds the dignity of others, even when navigating difficult decisions. His nine years of experience as a superintendent—particularly in a large, racially and economically diverse district comparable to Buffalo—have deeply impressed our board. He demonstrates a strong sense of personal responsibility and is well-positioned for continued growth and leadership here in Buffalo." - Dr. Evans-Brown

The district said Dr. Mubenga’s contract is for four years, effective August 15, 2025, with an annual salary of $285,000.

Dr. Mubenga replaces Dr. Tonja Williams Knight, who retired at the end of the school year.