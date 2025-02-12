Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight to retire at end of school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight held a press conference on Wednesday to announce she plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Dr. Williams Knight has worked in the district for about 35 years and has held various roles. The Buffalo Board of Education named her superintendent in 2022. She said her last day will be June 30.

"My rise from a K-12 student to the role of the Superintendent of Schools has been a journey of hard work, commitment, and love. The work is not easy, but I have always attempted to do whatever job granted to me with integrity, service, deep appreciation, grace, honor, and love. I am so very grateful for the opportunities that I have had, which I know have contributed to the education and growth of our children. I must take some time to express my deepest gratitude to each of the board members seated here tonight and those who are not seated here this evening but who I have had the distinct pleasure to work with throughout my years of service. To my thousands of BPS colleagues especially my esteemed Cabinet, parents/caregivers, school-based partners, and the entire City of Buffalo and Western New York Community who took a chance on entrusting a novice Superintendent with your children's education and who have uplifted our work, thank you! And, to my children in the Buffalo Public School District every single one of you...know that you are loved, you have a village who believes in and wants the best for you, and that you can achieve anything you put your mind to!"

Dr. Williams Knight said she believes the district is in a "very good place" and she is ready for more flexibility that will allow her to spend more quality time with family and friends.