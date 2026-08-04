Second sexual harassment complaint filed against Buffalo School Board member

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has confirmed a second sexual harassment complaint is being filed against Buffalo School Board member Muki Hawkins.

In July, former Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga and Hawkins were accused of sexual harassment, according to a Notice of Claim filed by the Florestal Law Firm.

According to the claim, Mubenga and Hawkins allegedly made "unwanted sexual advances" toward the District's Chief Equity & Governance Officer, Antoinette Amos.

Hawkins was also accused of sexual harassment on multiple occasions, dating back to February 2026 and as recently as June 2026, according to the claim. Hawkins remains on the board.

You can watch our previous reporting below.

WATCH: Former Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent and current board member accused of sexual harassment

Former Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent and current board member accused of sexual harassment

7 News has reached out to Hawkins on this latest complaint, but has yet to respond.

The school district did release a statement saying that the district does not comment on potential or pending litigation.