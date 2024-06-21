The Buffalo History Museum looking to collect memories of The Old Pink

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo History Museum is looking to collect memories of The Old Pink after the iconic bar was destroyed by a fire earlier this week.

In a post on its Facebook page, the museum said:

"COLLECTING MEMORIES OF THE OLD PINK: We were saddened with the rest of Buffalo to learn about the loss of The Old Pink in a devastating fire earlier this week. We looked back in our records and found that there had been a bar in that building at Allen and Mariner Streets since at least 1898! The building itself dated back to the mid 1860s.



We know that bar held generations of stories and memories – and we want to hear from you to collect and preserve them. Share your memories and photos from the Old Pink at the link below as we work to create a historical record about this legendary bar!"

You can find the form the submit memories and photos here.

In the video below, you can see construction crews knock down what was left of The Pink after the fire 'My heart is broken': Crews demolish The Old Pink in Buffalo after massive fire

The bar meant a lot to the community, its employees and its patrons. A GoFundMe has been created to help raise money to help the owner, Molly Brinkowrth, and the staff.

Since then, numerous people from all walks of life have been sharing their memories.