‘My main concern is the health and safety of the residents at Rosa Coplon’: NYSDOH Commissioner in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The crucial decision to permanently shut down the Rosa Coplon Living Center on the Weinberg Campus in Getzville is up to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).

The facility announced it would close back on October 24th.

Friday the state health commissioner visited Buffalo to answer some questions about the facility’s future and revealed the financial troubles the current operators have incurred.

WKBW Dr. Jim McDonald, commissioner, NYSDOH, was in Buffalo on Friday.

“My main concern is the health and safety of the residents at Rosa Coplon,” declared Dr. Jim McDonald, commissioner, NYSDOH.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Jim McDonald appeared in downtown Buffalo Friday afternoon to help answer questions surrounding its approval of the shutdown of the Rosa Coplon Living Center.

WKBW Patient at the Rosa Coplon facility.

A full shutdown is slated for November 30. However the health leader is hoping either a receivership or new ownership application is made for the center.

"I’m also here to make it clear that this administration agrees on the importance of preserving nursing home beds at Rosa Coplon in the long term,” McDonald explained.

WKBW Dr. Jim McDonald, commissioner, NYSDOH.

The health commissioner says they are willing to work with a qualified applicant who steps forward. I asked McDonald if he had met with the leader of Lineage Care Group.

“I did meet with Chris from Lineage,” replied McDonald. “I don't think we should assume they're going to be the ones who take over, though. You know, I think this is one thing that's really important is what we're looking for is someone who actually owns and operates nursing homes. that's what we're looking for, is someone who owns and operates a nursing home, and one that does it well.”

But McDonald's also revealed major financial troubles under the current operators.

WKBW Weinberg Campus.

“I'm deeply concerned about the lack of sound financial management at Rosa Coplon,” McDonald explained. “There’s some rudimentary things one expects when you're running a healthcare facility's finances. These were lacking.”

The health department already provided more than $5 million in financial relief to Rosa Coplon, as it has had financial issues for a decade.

"After Weinberg recently advised that they were unable to make payroll, the board president, the majority of board members resigned. Let me just say that again, during their darkest hour, the board president and the majority of the board members resigned,” reflected McDonald.

WKBW Inside Rosa Coplon.

McDonald also noted there are three judgments against the nursing facility.

“There was a lien placed under bank accounts. Their accounts were frozen because of a judgment against them, one of three judgments against them this summer. So, what we were faced with was the possibility that the residents might have,” remarked McDonald. “This is simply an unacceptable risk to these elderly, vulnerable residents of Rosa Coplon.”

According to the state health commissioner, three judgments filed in the state supreme court are for $400,000, $800,000, and $13,000.

It’s one thing to not pay your bills, but to have a judgment against you that is hard,” stated McDonald.

WKBW Recent calls from the state to approve receivership of the facility.

The health commissioner also confirmed there are “active complaints” and an “active investigation” against the facility and his department has had conversations with the attorney general’s office.

“We are just glad that the Department of Health is now considering the request for receivership, and that it is not set in stone that the campus has no future,” remarked Grace Bogdanove, vice president, 1199SEIU.

WKBW Grace Bogdanove, vice president, 1199SEIU.

While the state health department commissioner appeared in Buffalo, union members are also demanding answers for their healthcare workers.

“I’m just glad that they're paying attention now. It's devastating that it took this to get us to really take a look at Weinberg Campus, but more importantly, receivership is on the table now and that means we have hope at re-stabilizing,” Bogdanove noted.

The health commissioner pledges they will find a new operator but warns it will take time.

WKBW Inside Rosa Coplon.

“We are committed to finding a new operator if one comes forward,” stated McDonald. “This is not something that will be done quickly, but it will be done expeditiously.

The difficult process of moving patients out of this long-term care center is already underway. The 130-patient facility is down to just 39 clients.

