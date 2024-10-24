Weinberg Campus announces plan to close Rosa Coplon Living Center in letter to residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a letter to residents obtained by 7 News, Weinberg Campus announced plans to close the Rosa Coplon Living Center in Getzville.

In the letter, Peter Fadeley, Administrator of the center, said that in August the Board and President and CEO of Weinberg Campus created and submitted a closure application to the New York State Department of Health based on the financial viability of the center and being able to meet the residents needs.

According to the letter, on October 18, the President and CEO received notice from the NYSDOH that the closure plan was approved and would be announced on October 23.

The letter continues to say that over the next few weeks, they will work with every resident and family to choose a nursing facility.

"I will ask that you select 3 nursing homes you are allowing to screen and make an offer on. Once that decision is made we will work with that facility to assist in the transfer process," the letter says.

Last week we spoke with Darlene Gates, an organizer with 1199 United Healthcare Workers East, who said workers at Weinberg Campus had called her to tell her their most recent paychecks bounced. The union said the workers were paid the next day but were still worried that the facility would close. That was on top of ongoing concerns workers have voiced over unpaid wage increases and benefits.

Gates said they reached a bargaining agreement on an 18-month contract this past summer and that workers have yet to see any of those wage and benefit promises. 'This is a true hardship': Weinberg Campus financial concerns, workers say paycheck bounced We followed up with Gates the next day who said workers and union organizers were calling for new leadership. 'Dealing with the uncertainties': Weinberg Campus workers, union organizers call for new leadership

7 News has reached out to Weinberg Campus and the NYSDOH for comment, we are waiting to hear back.