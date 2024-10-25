Lawsuit alleges neglect at Weinberg Campus nursing home, which has been approved to close

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lawsuit was filed Friday against the Weinberg Campus' Rosa Coplon Living Center. It alleges an 88-year-old woman living there has been neglected, which led to injuries.

"She was not being responded to, and eventually that led to her falling, and causing injuries to her face primarily a broken nose, black eyes," said Mike Cieri, the plaintiff's attorney.

The litigation comes one day after 7 News learned Weinberg Campus plans to close the facility due to financial troubles.

Weinberg Campus said the Rosa Coplon Living Center will close on November 30, 2024, or when the last resident is discharged, whichever comes first. Weinberg Campus announces plan to close Rosa Coplon Living Center

However, there still is hope for the more than 100-year-old facility.

"My understanding is the state is taking another look at that decision," said New York State Assemblywoman Karen McMahon. "There have been suggestions that a receiver should be appointed to bring fiscal stability to the property."

The New York State Department of Health said the facility is behind in millions of dollars in "significant debt."

In addition, the Department has reviewed the significant liabilities (debt) outlined and provided by Weinberg’s CEO, in which millions of dollars are past due and affect all aspects of Weinberg’s operations. The Department staff have been onsite monitoring the services provided for several days after intervening to ensure all employees were paid last week and that utilities were secure. While we are disturbed by the Board and CEO’s inaction to address the underlying concerns that directly impact the health and safety of the campus’ residents, the Department will ensure that the facility remains operational until all residents have been safely placed elsewhere.” New York State Department of Health

According to the union, $6 million is needed from New York State to keep the facility open. The NYSDOH has a choice to keep this facility open by funding transfer of ownership.

7 News has broken down the developments surrounding the facility, and uncertainty to its residents.

RESIDENTS

Rosa Coplon is home to around 113 residents. A staff member told 7 News on Friday that some are already planning to move out, others are unsure where they'll go. The facility's administrator wrote this letter to residents.

Weinberg Campus Rosa Coplon Letter

STAFF

The closure impacts more than 300 members of SEIU. One said, "You can cut the tension with a knife," at Rosa Coplon right now. She said she feels bad for residents living there.

"Our residents need us here. These people rely on us, and rely looking forward to seeing them when I come to work," said Weinberg Campus Employee Lizetta Bosley. She and her colleagues are urging the state to save the facility.

WKBW Weinberg Campus Employee LaShawn Solomon

Employee LaShawn Solomon is among the staff members who said that her benefits were taken away without her knowing.

"I also had to cancel my daughter's appointment due for a sleep study to see about her having seizures in her sleep. I cannot get that now. I have to wait," said Solomon.

I reached out to Univera Healthcare about the benefits being taken away, a spokesperson said:

We can’t speak to the specifics of an individual case. In general, coverage is active for the period in which premiums are paid. When there is a termination, notification letters are sent to those members who were impacted, informing of them of their options. Univera Healthcare spokesperson Peter Kates

The NYSDOH said the facility applied for the Nursing Home Vital Access Provider and Assurance Program and was given $2 million in 2022.

In 2023 they were given an additional $2.58 million.

"As payroll and other financial obligations of Weinberg continued to deteriorate, the department took action to ensure the health and safety of the Rosa Coplon residents. Based on unaudited information we have from the CEO and their Counsel, to opine on the actual dollar value of debt is impossible, but totals in the millions as we have previously stated. "

Representatives from the New York State Office of the Aging’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program are also assisting.