NYSDOH moving forward with closure plan despite calls to save Weinberg Campus' Rosa Coplon Living Center

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was an emotional day at Weinberg Campus in Getzville as elected officials joined residents, families, and workers to call on the New York State Department of Health to "save" the Rosa Coplon Living Center.

WKBW Elected officials gather with residents, workers and families at the Rosa Coplon Living Center on the Weinberg Campus in an effort to keep the facility open

Just last week the Department of Health announced it had approved the closure plan for the living facility submitted by Weinberg Campus in August. That plan, which cites financial hardship and the inability to meet the needs of residents, would displace more than 100 people living at the facility as well as 300 healthcare workers.

Weinberg Campus said it will close on November 30, 2024, or when the last resident is discharged, whichever comes first. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. Weinberg Campus announces plan to close Rosa Coplon Living Center

The group rallied Monday hoping the NYSDOH would reconsider its plan and fund the transfer of ownership of the facility to the Lineage Care Group.

"If Rosa Coplon on Weinberg Campus closes people are going to die," said Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Kennedy. "That's what happens when these homes close."

"We're calling on the Department of Health to do the right thing, and the right thing is to allow people to continue living here as their home," said New York State Senator Sean Ryan.

Despite the cries for change, Monday afternoon the New York State Department of Health released a statement to 7 News saying that it was moving forward with approved plans to close the Rosa Coplon Living Center.

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety and welfare of residents and their families following Weinberg’s decision to present its closure plan to the State Department of Health. The depth of Weinberg’s financial problems means that holding out months for a receivership would create an unacceptable risk for the residents’ safety and welfare. For these reasons, DOH is moving forward with Weinberg’s approved closure plan and the orderly transfer of residents to nearby facilities that will deliver the care and support they need. The State is committed to working with any entity interested in purchase of the Weinberg nursing home with the goal of sustaining these beds in the long term.” - NYSDOH

Still, workers, residents, and families at the Rosa Coplon Living Center said they plan to continue to rally support. The group is hosting an informational picket in front of the NYSDOH on Tuesday.