‘It’s a very outrageous number’: Parish reaction to Buffalo Diocese's proposed bankruptcy payment plan

Catholic parishes across Western New York continue to learn how much they're being asked to pay towards the Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy agreement.

The diocese says parishes would be responsible for paying $80 million of the $150-million proposed settlement to clergy sex abuse survivors.

WKBW Buffalo Vicariate member heading into meeting.

The latest meeting was held at the diocesan offices at the Catholic Center in downtown Buffalo on Wednesday for the Buffalo vicariate.

WKBW Catholic Center, downtown Buffalo.

“It's basically a war on parishes,” remarked Craig Speers, parishioner, St. Michael’s Church.

Clergy, parish trustees, financial chairs, business managers and parish council members from 30 city churches filed into the Catholic Center to learn how much their parishes would need to contribute to the bankruptcy agreement.

Speers, who attends St. Michael’s in downtown Buffalo, is now bracing for what's next at his parish.

WKBW Craig Speers, parishioner, St. Michael’s Church.

"It's illegal under Vatican law. It’s illegal under state law. It's also senseless and vicious,” stated Speers. "We're going to continue to fight this unjust and really absurd assessment process."

Churches that appealed to the Vatican to stay open, like St. Michael’s, are assessed to pay 80% of their unrestricted cash.

WKBW St. Michael’s Church.

“Many of these parishes will not be able to pay this assessment and will be, will be forced into bankruptcy,” Speers noted.

At Tuesday's Northern Erie Vicariate meeting, St. Benedict parishioners in Eggertsville learned they must pay more than $1.9 million.

“It’s a very outrageous number,” declared Nandor Forgach, parishioner, St. Benedict.

Some church members are telling me the amount is appalling. “To have to pay out that large sum of money, it's too much. They’re asking a lot and it's just not fair the way that it is broken down,” Forgach commented.

Within the Catholic Family of parishes in Amherst and Cheektowaga, Christ the King would pay more than $900,000, Saints Peter & Paul more than $800,000, Infant of Prague more than $599,000 and St. Aloysius more than $200,000.

WKBW Tonawanda Catholic Schools letter.

We might now be seeing some potential fallout. 7 News received a copy of this letter sent to St. Amelia and St. Christopher School faculty and staff from the Tonawanda family of parishes, indicating that the large payouts from parishes would mean no pay raises for the next school year. But it also stated the topic can be revisited. A spokesman for the diocese told me it is not a “definitive decision” for those schools. He also noted school decisions are made at the “local level”.

Vicariate meetings will continue on Thursday for Genesee and Wyoming counties and parishes in the Southern Tier Vicariate, then Friday, the Southern Erie Vicariate will meet.

