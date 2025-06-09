'How much is it going to cost us?': Diocese of Buffalo asking parishes to contribute to bankruptcy settlement

RANSOMVILLE, NY (WKBW) — For the first time this week, parishes across Western New York are hearing directly from the Diocese of Buffalo on exactly how much they will have to contribute to help pay for its $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse.

The diocese held the first vicariate meeting on Monday with the Niagara-Orleans parishes at Immaculate Conception Church in Ransomville, and I spoke with Bishop Michael Fisher about the meeting.

“This is an important hallmark, I think, in our movement to try to emerge from this settlement,” Bishop Fisher said.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher.

“It’s an opportunity for us to really make sure that they fully understand where we're at,” Fisher explained.

WATCH: 'How much is it going to cost us?': Diocese of Buffalo asking parishes to contribute to bankruptcy agreement

'How much is it going to cost us?': Diocese of Buffalo asking parishes to contribute to settlement

The bishop would not disclose the percentages the Niagara-Orleans parishes need to contribute to the proposed clergy sex abuse settlement.

But the diocese issued a news release stating, “Contribution percentages range from 10 percent to 80 percent of each parish's unrestricted cash, with the highest percentage being applied to parishes scheduled to be closed or merged.”

“And this is, I think, what a lot of them have been waiting for – how much is it going to cost us?” Fisher said.

Last week, we reported that the diocese started to ask affiliates to help pay for the settlement.

WATCH: 'None of us wants to pay for it': Diocese of Buffalo asking affiliates to contribute to settlement

Diocese of Buffalo asking affiliates and parishes to contribute to settlement

No one who attended Monday's meeting would speak with me.

WKBW Meeting was closed door.

The diocese said parish contributions would cover $80 million of the $150 million settlement.



“I’ve been stressing, as I have since I came, that we need to be together as a Catholic family here in the diocese in Western New York,” Fisher said.

The diocese said the payments are required by July 15 and will be held in reserve as it waits for final federal bankruptcy court approval.

Several parish sources from across the diocese contacted me, saying they believe the percentages will not be affordable and would force more churches to close.

WKBW Immaculate Conception Church building.

The diocese's news release also stated, "Parishes appealing their closure to the Vatican through the petition process are still assessed at 80 percent of their unrestricted cash. If the appeal is successful and the closure decision is overturned, the parish will be refunded the difference between the 80 percent assessment and the rate that would have applied had the parish not been designated for closure."

The vicariate meetings are scheduled throughout the week. The Northern Vicariate in Erie County will be meeting on Tuesday. The Buffalo Vicariate meeting is on Wednesday.