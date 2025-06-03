'None of us wants to pay for it': Buffalo Diocese asking affiliates & parishes to contribute to settlement

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Catholic Diocese has started to ask affiliates to help pay for its $150 million settlement. That's how much the diocese agreed to in April during a bankruptcy court hearing to pay for survivors of clergy sex abuse.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher, Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, emerged from U.S. Court in April.

We're learning the diocese has been meeting with affiliates and is expected to meet with priests and parishes next week to explain the percentages parishes would be responsible for paying.

"Why do we have to pay this. We're not the ones at fault here,” remarked Nandor Forgach, parishioner, St. Benedict Church.

The Buffalo Diocese sent me a statement saying it is part it is working on a plan to satisfy the $150-million-dollar settlement and that it has "begun the process of internally communicating that plan to our clergy, parishes, and affiliates."

WKBW Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

The settlement would pay for the more than 800 survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

One of the affiliates includes the Catholic Cemeteries.

“No. None of us wants to pay for it, but it's got to end,” remarked Tom Christy, director, Catholic Cemeteries. "And it wasn't fun to hear the ask the board went through the seven stages of dying or anger or whatever – anger to acceptance eventually,” Christy tells me the diocese came to his board of directors while he could not disclose the amount the diocese requested; he described it as “reasonable”. “But I guess I was impressed by the ask being so reasonable, in that they didn't ask an amount that would put us out of business, force layoffs, cancel projects. It does affect us. t will hurt this year, but it won't hurt going forward,” Christy explained.

WKBW Tom Christy, director, Catholic Cemeteries.

Christy explained the diocese will not touch the Catholic Cemeteries permanent maintenance funding, so it would be able to care for all their grounds in perpetuity.

“They considered that off limits. They will not touch that, which is really a huge thing, so they made an ask, which was reasonable out of operating funds,” noted Christy.

Other affiliates asked to contribute to the settlement include Catholic Charities, Our Lady of Victory Charities and the Foundation for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

WKBW Heastone in the Catholic Cemetery.

The Foundation sent our request for comment to the diocese. OLV declined to comment.

Parishioners at catholic churches across Western New York are expected to find out next week what the diocese expects them to contribute.

WKBW Nandor Forgach, parishioner at St. Benedict.

"I’m a little bit discouraged by the fact that we have to pay for sins that weren't committed by us,” replied Forgach.

Forgach, a parishioner at St. Benedict in Eggerstville, a church fighting to stay open, tells me they're expected to learn next week what percentage the parish is expected to pay.

WKBW Outside St. Benedict Church in Eggerstville.

“I know we're going to have to have our share of the payment to do it and a lot of us feel that we just need to pay it, go get past this and move on and move forward,” Forgach noted.

Sources sent me the screenshots showing a series of vicariate meetings set for next week, with each parish expected to receive an invoice.

All this would still require final bankruptcy court approval.