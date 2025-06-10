'It’s punitive': Reaction to Diocese of Buffalo's plan for parishes to help pay off settlement

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — More parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo are learning exactly how much they will have to contribute to help pay for the diocese's $150 million settlement with more than 800 survivors of sexual abuse.

On Monday, the diocese announced parishes would be responsible for paying $80 million of the proposed settlement.

The first vicariate meeting was held on Monday at Immaculate Conception Church in Ransomville for the Niagara-Orleans Vicariate.

The second vicariate meeting was held on Tuesday at St. Leo the Great Church in Amherst for the Northern Erie Vicariate.

“This diocese just keeps coming back and putting us into the buzz saw and crisis, making us all victims,” Mary Pruski from Save Our Buffalo Churches said.

Pruski spoke to me outside the church as the closed-door meeting was held.

The diocese has only announced publicly that percentages will range from 10 to 80 percent.

“I immediately became nauseous hearing that," Pruski said. "It's just arbitrary – it's punitive."

Parishes that appealed the closing of their churches will be required to pay 80 percent. But the diocese said if the appeals are successful, parishes would be refunded the difference between the 80 percent assessment and "the rate that would have applied had the parish not been designated for closure."

“For all the parishes, please don't sign anything right away," Pruski said. "You have time. Give it two weeks. Let us find out what our other legal opportunities are, Rome stepping in, and let's see if we can come up with a different solution.”

The Diocese is asking for payment by July 15.

No one who attended the meeting would talk to me about what percentage they were told they would have to pay.

Bishop Michael Fisher attended the meeting, but once again refused to disclose exact numbers.

"Parishes can say no, pastors can say no," Pruski said. "You have rights. You can be protected.”

Pruski told me they've reached out to the NYS Attorney General requesting an investigation to see if the diocese is breaking civil law by taking donations meant to support parishes.

The diocese's plan still needs final bankruptcy court approval.

The regional vicariate meetings will continue throughout the week. On Wednesday, Buffalo churches will find out how much they must contribute to this settlement.