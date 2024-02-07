How the Michigan mass shooting and Buffalo's Tops mass shooting case could be setting differing precedents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Michigan jury has found the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, Jennifer Crumbley guilty of four counts of manslaughter Tuesday.

Crumbley faces the possibility of up to 15 years in prison.

On November 30, 2021, Ethan Crumbley shot and killed four students at Oxford High School.

He was sentenced to life without parole in December.

Jennifer Crumbley will be sentenced in April. Her husband James Crumbley is set to stand trial next month.

This Michigan case is the first in the nation where parents are being held accountable for a mass shooter's actions.



Now a local law firm is hoping to create a similar blueprint as the case against the Tops mass shooter moves forward.

7News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with the Erie County District Attorney and a lawyer part of a Buffalo law firm representing two of the families of the "Jefferson Ten", about how the Michigan mass shooting case and the Tops mass shooting case could be setting contrasting precedents.

Law Office of John V. Elmore attorney, Kristen Elmore-Garcia said, "This verdict represents kind of a turning point in how we handle mass shooting litigation."

Elmore-Garcia is part of a team representing Katherine Massey Andre Mackneil, along with Tops employee, Tiara Johnson, who was at work the day of the shooting.

Elmore-Garcia said, "We do have a pending civil claim against the parents for what we believe is their negligence and how they contributed to the mass shooting. The evidence just may differ in type or quality, or just what's available. Our prosecutors may make a decision in what's the best for our public, what's the best for our tax payers so I can't speculate too much."

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the evidence in the Michigan case was extremely overwhelming, when it comes to the parents' knowledge of their son's behavior which is why it differs from the Buffalo shooting.

"We had none of that evidence in the Tops case at all. This was a very specific fact pattern that was unique, that allowed Michigan to go forward with this charge," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Elmore-Garcia added, "Ignored his emotional state, ignored advice from the school, teachers and educators and counselors and they had ample warning to intervene on behalf of their child. Not only did they fail to take those appropriate steps, but also purchased him a gun."

However, it begs the question will parents be held accountable for future mass shootings involving their children? Flynn said no.

Flynn explained, "You would have to have all of the facts laid out in order to do that. That's one aspect of it. The facts are just so unique in this situation."

Flynn added that it is a dangerous slope for society be on.

Flynn said, "Take the "Kia Boys" for example, the kids who are stealing cars. You get these young kids who are going out stealing cars. What are going to do, going after their mother now because they're out there stealing cars? In my opinion, it's dangerous."

However, accountability is top of mind for the Law Firm of John V. Elmore when it comes to Tops mass shooter, Payton Gendron's parents.

They are approaching it civilly.

Elmore-Garcia said, "Our office took the steps to include the shooter here in Buffalo's parents civilly. We think that they bear some civil responsibility. So, the ultimate goal would be the same; hold the appropriate parties accountable but there are two different vehicles or methods to do so."

Crumbley's parents have been in jail for more than two years unable to post $500,000 bond while awaiting trial.