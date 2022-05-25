Family of mass shooting victim Andre Mackniel retains law firm to pursue potential legal action

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of Andre Mackniel, who was killed in the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, has retained The Law Office of John V. Elmore, P.C to pursue potential legal action.

Mackniel was at Tops to buy a birthday cake for his three-year-old son. In addition to his young son, he is survived by four adult daughters and his fiancee.

The Elmore firm announced it will partner with Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, which is the Connecticut law firm that successfully brought suit on behalf of families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook shooting. According to the Elmore firm, the shootings in Buffalo and Sandy Hook involved the same weapon.

"In February, Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder secured a historic victory for the families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, including both a $73 million settlement and the right to make public documents that can shed light on how Remington prioritized profit over safety. The settlement was the result of an eight-year legal battle that experts often predicted was unlikely to succeed." a release says.

“As we’ve seen in Connecticut and across the country, holding gun companies accountable when their weapons of war are used to tear apart families and communities is a daunting legal task. Josh Koskoff is the only attorney in the country that has successfully navigated a case like this, and his expertise coupled with our deep and specific understanding of New York law is what these families deserve.” - John Elmore of The Law Office of John V. Elmore, P.C.