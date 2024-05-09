Final Masses set for two Buffalo Catholic parishes slated to close

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The bankrupt Catholic Diocese of Buffalo continues to have various properties appraised as it faces nearly 900 child sex abuse claims.

A list of 22 properties could be soldas assets to raise some badly needed cash.

WKBW St. Lawrence Church in Buffalo.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley has been following this story and has an update from the diocese.

“And it's not going to be easy. It's going to be painful,” stated Bishop Michael Fisher.

When I interviewed Buffalo’s Catholic Bishop Michael Fisher last month, he told me even if the church wasn't in bankruptcy, they would still be forced to close some churches and schools because of a lack of priests and lower school enrollment.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, conducted an interview with Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley in April.

"And we are in the midst of working out a process of how the parishes can access their properties, their resources,” noted Bishop Fisher. “I’m trying to keep focused on getting us out of Chapter 11.”

I contacted the diocese to find out the closing dates for two churches the diocese said would shutter once the properties are sold. The diocese tells me All Saints Church in Riverside will have its final mass in July but would not provide any information on a potential buyer.

WKBW St. Lawrence Church in Buffalo is slated to close.

The diocese also says St. Lawrence Church on the city's east side will close August 10. But again, no information on a potential buyer.

In February, I broke the news that St. Andrew’s Church and St. Andrew’s Country Day Schoolin the Town of Tonawanda would be closing in June.

The diocese says the property is being appraised and once the value is determined, which could be in a couple of weeks, it will be put up for sale.

WKBW St. Andrew's Church & school slated to close.

I reached out to Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger after rumors surfaced that the town could be an interested buyer.

In a text message, Emminger told me when the property is ready for sale -- "the town might" be interested, but he emphasized the word might.

The diocese is also selling the Buffalo State Newman Center on Elmwood Avenue. A final mass will be celebrated on May 19th. The Newman ministry will be moving to the nearby Assumption parish on Amherst Street, part of the Catholic Community of Buffalo North parishes.

WKBW St. Aloysius parish on Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga.

In early March, the diocese put the Catholic Center on Main Street in downtown Buffalo up for sale for $9.8 million. Sources claim the diocese is considering moving its central offices to St. Aloysius parish on Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga.

The diocese tells me they are looking at St Al's, in addition to a number of other properties for its Catholic center staff but haven't decided yet on a new site.

