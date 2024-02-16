Diocese of Buffalo to close St. Andrew’s Church & St. Andrew’s Day School in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo is planning to shut down St. Andrew’s Church and its school, St. Andrew’s Day School, in the Town of Tonawanda on or before June 30.

The church and school are located at the corner of Sheridan Drive and Elmwood Avenue.

A source close to the parish tells 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley the Diocese initially informed the school Thursday night of its plans to close the school at the end of the academic year.

A letter dated January 24 was sent by Principal Pamela Giannantonio to school families after the Diocese held a meeting with the school. The letter noted the “financial deficits” the school is facing.

“Thank you for your commitment to joining the meeting last night. Our apologies that the audio didn't go as planned. Prior to last evening's meeting we performed multiple test runs to ensure that technical issues would not occur. When the Diocese arrived, they would not use our laptop with the established Zoom link, nor would they put Zoom on their device. They also would not share the slide show to our laptop where the Zoom link was established and tested. We understand a lot of information was presented to everyone and that part that cannot be ignored, no matter how much we look at it, it is the discussion about and the financial deficits we face. The board and parish trustees intend to provide a comprehensive and detailed rebuttal with plans to move forward. We were also given information last night that was brand new to us, as a school board, that we now need to review.” - Principal Giannantonio

The letter also outlined two initiatives the school was exploring to generate revenue: a daycare startup and possible rental of campus space.

According to the source, leaders were informed in December by the Diocese that the school was in “tough shape” and the parish/school was placed on a so-called “warning list.”

A meeting with school families was held Friday afternoon with the Diocese to announce the closing.

In a release, the Diocese said:

"The parish and the school have been plagued by financial challenges over the last few years, and in recent months, the financial crisis reached an untenable stage. The decision to close both the parish and the school was reached by clerical and lay leadership of the parish and in close consultation with the diocese."

Bishop Michael Fisher also released the following statement:

“The decision was very difficult, but necessary to continue to provide for the pastoral and educational needs of the faithful and our elementary school students. We will rally together with the family of Parishes in Tonawanda, Kenmore and Grand Island to both welcome and satisfy those needs within our other parishes."

There are currently an estimated 7,200 students enrolled in 36 Catholic elementary schools across Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The Buffalo Diocese closed 10 schools in 2014 as part of its 'Faith in Tomorrow' reorganization.

At the peak of Catholic school participation in 1960, an estimated 80,000 students were enrolled in some 200 elementary schools throughout the diocese.