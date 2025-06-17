'Fair, equitable and thorough': Buffalo School Board selects investigator after abuse claims on podcast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education will vote to officially select an independent investigator to look into abuse claims, Wednesday, during a board meeting.

In a resolution to be voted on, the board appoints "Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC to serve as a special independent investigator, to conduct a fair, equitable and thorough investigation of the allegations raised on the podcast released on April 26, 2025, as well as any additional, related allegations that have come to light since the April 26, 2025 podcast.

"The Buffalo school system has been intentionally not reporting the assaults of students, sexual assaults between students and then has also used, the Buffalo Police Department school resource officers to write reports and then had their influence over those officers," Hy said on the podcast. He accused attorneys for the school district of refusing to comply with subpoenas and also failing to cooperate with police in investigations.

Buffalo Police Detective Richard Hy claims the school district is covering up abuse, deleted evidence and did not handle an attempted kidnapping properly.

"The Board of Education takes allegations about the well-being of our students seriously," said Board President Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown. "The BOE is initiating an independent external investigation and the results will be shared publicly."

Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC is being paid $295/hour with an estimated total cost of $52,500.

The school board is expected to vote on this firm, as the independent investigator, at Wednesday's board meeting.