Board votes to expand investigation into allegations of harassment and assault within Buffalo schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The investigation into allegations the Buffalo Public Schools District covered up allegations of harassment and assault within its schools is expanding.

Veteran Buffalo Police Detective Richard Hy first made those allegations on a podcast, in April.

The district opened an initial investigation, and Wednesday night, the board met privately in executive session for four hours before emerging with this brief statement.

"After much deliberation tonight, the board decided to expand the scope of the investigative firms based on additional allegations from a podcast. No further comments," BPS Board of Education President Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown said.

The board voted 6 to 3 to expand the investigation.

According to the resolution that passed Wednesday night, the board will seek responses from prospective firms that would conduct the investigation right away and will vote on the selection of a firm, at the next board meeting next Wednesday.

The full resolution can be found below:

WHEREAS, the Buffalo Board of Education announced on April 28, 2025 that it would be conducting an investigation into allegations raised on a podcast that was released on April 26,2025; and



WHEREAS, since that time additional allegations have come to light and the Board would like to expand the scope of the independent investigation.



NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Buffalo Board of Education will expand the search for an independent investigator and the scope of the investigation The Board will seek responses from prospective firms within seven (7) business days of the posting, with the goal to vote on the selection of a firm at the next Board meeting.

