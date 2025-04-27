Buffalo detective accuses Buffalo Public Schools officials of failing to report abuse in viral Youtube podcast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo police detective is accusing Buffalo Public Schools officials of obstructing investigations into allegations of child abuse and sexual assaults of and among students.

Detective Richard Hy, a 13-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department who has been on the Special Victims Unit for the past two years, made the allegations on a Texas-based YouTube show called "Unsubscribe Podcast."

The 37-minute episode titled "Your Kids Are In Danger - SVU Detective Exposes Buffalo School System" was posted Saturday morning and had been seen viewed more than 137,000 times by 10 p.m. with more than 4,700 people leaving comments. It was being widely circulated in Western New York on various social media sites.

"The Buffalo school system has been intentionally not reporting the assaults of students, sexual assaults between students and then has also used, the Buffalo Police Department school resource officers to write reports and then had their influence over those officers," Hy said on the podcast. He accused attorneys for the school district of refusing to comply with subpoenas and also failing to cooperate with police in investigations.

The school district spokesman vehemently denied all of the allegations.

Here is the district statement:

"The Buffalo Public School District is aware of unfortunate and untrue recent allegations circulating in an online video.

The district is prepared to vigorously address these untruths.

The district has prioritized the safety and security of its students and staff every day. BPS is the second largest district in NYS with some 60 schools, 30,000 students, and 7,000 staff and any transgressions that may happen are handled swiftly with seriousness, integrity, fairness, and empathy.

The Buffalo Public Schools maintains a close and professional relationship with the Buffalo Police Department as a means to ensure that safety is a priority."

Saturday night, Hy spoke with 7 News Senior Reporter Maki Becker about why he decided to go public with his allegations.

Hy said he is aware he may face new disciplinary measures for speaking out.

"This is definitely a chance but it's the right thing to do you know," Hy said. "... I've gotten a lot of.... since the videos come out.... I've gotten a lot of calls and text messages from different people and, you know, different ranks in the Buffalo Police Department outside the Buffalo Police Department, you know, in local and national politics that are saying that, you know, they support me in my decision and that it's kind of hard to wag your finger at somebody who's calling out somebody for not protecting children."

Hy has made headlines numerous times in the past. He first gained notoriety for his "Angry Cops" social media videos in which he portrayed life as a police officer. In February, Investigative Post reportedthat the Attorney General's office had found Hy had been "repeatedly discourteous and unprofessional during encounters with civilians and escalated the encounters, including by using physical force."

A spokesman for the City of Buffalo did not provide a comment Saturday night.


