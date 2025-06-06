'A diligent search': Buffalo Schools delays response to records request about cooperation in abuse allegations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are still many questions about what's happening in Buffalo schools after a Buffalo police detective came forward, claiming the district is covering up abuse.

One of those questions is if the Buffalo school system is cooperating with Buffalo police in turning over evidence, like surveillance video, once police ask for it to continue investigations.

Early last month, the 7 News I-Team requested all written communications, between Buffalo school security and Buffalo police, to see what the back-and-forth has been. This comes after SVU Detective Richard Hy said the district deleted surveillance video, from an attempted kidnapping, at the Buffalo Science Magnet school.

WATCH: New details on Buffalo detective's accusations of coverups of abuse at Buffalo Public Schools

New details on Buffalo detective's accusations of coverups of abuse at Buffalo Public Schools

The district has now responded to the 7 News I-Team's Freedom of Information Law request, explaining it now needs more than a month — 45 days, in fact — to continue searching for documents.

The 7 News I-Team asked the district spokesperson about the hold up. The spokesperson said

In order to conduct a diligent search and then review responsive records for redaction of confidential information, the district advised that it needed an initial 45-day extension.

The Buffalo Board of Education has yet to vote on a third-party independent investigator to look into claims made in late April.

Hy made the original accusations on the Unsubscribe Podcast in April. He previously spoke with 7 News about why he decided to go public with his allegations. You can read more here.

WATCH: 'Not saying it's all true': Lawmaker says Buffalo school acted appropriately in attempted kidnapping case

'Against those claims': Lawmaker says Buffalo school did what it was supposed to in attempted kidnapping case

According to the district's website, the deadline for third-party firms to submit a proposal was May 30. We're told a decision could come in the next couple of weeks.