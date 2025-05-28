'Not saying it's all true': Lawmaker says Buffalo school acted appropriately in attempted kidnapping case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education is yet to vote on a third-party independent investigator to look into claims, made a month ago on a podcast, by Buffalo Police Detective Richard Hy. The detective claims the district is covering up abuse inside schools.

On the district's website, the deadline for those third-party firms to submit a proposal is May 30.

Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart, who is the chairperson of the Education Committee, addressed this timeline.

WKBW-TV Masten district Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart speaks with 7 News I-Team Investigator Ed Drantch.

Drantch: Is this just an abject failure of all levels of government at this point?

Everhart: I don't believe so. I think the school district did exactly what they were supposed to do that day -- in the moment -- when it happened.

Everhart is specifically referencing an incident in February, where an Illinois man is accused of getting into the Buffalo Science Magnet School. That man is accused of attempted kidnapping. It was first reported there was an attempted kidnapping of one child. Hy later came out and said there were two children at risk.

WATCH: Everhart says there were changes made in the school after that incident.

Everhart says there were changes made in Buffalo school after attempted kidnapping case

WATCH: New details on Buffalo detective's accusations of coverups of abuse at Buffalo Public Schools

New details on Buffalo detective's accusations of coverups of abuse at Buffalo Public Schools

Hy said surveillance video had also been deleted from that winter incident, explaining police and the district are not working together.

"I feel like they were," Everhart said. "I spoke to the commissioner of the police department. I spoke to the superintendent. To me they seem to be working hand in hand."

Drantch: Do you not believe the claims [that the school district is not cooperating with police]?

Everhart: I'm not saying that I don't believe the claims... but I'm also not saying it's all true. When I'm saying there's evidence to talk about exactly what happened that day -- and I've seen it -- so it does go against those claims.

Drantch: Are you saying you've seen the evidence?

Everhart: I'm saying there is evidence. We know what happened that day. That's what I'm saying. The police know what happened that day. I've had conversations with the superintendent. I've had conversations with the police commissioner. Everyone knows what happened that day. Not out there in the public, because there is a case. So you can't just come out and say these things and people need to understand that.

7 News I-Team Investigator Ed Drantch worked to speak with Buffalo's Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, during a public event on Tuesday. Scanlon left, mid-event, without taking questions. A spokesperson says he had 11th hour budget negotiations before a $622 million spending plan could be voted on.

A Buffalo School Board meeting is set for Wednesday afternoon.