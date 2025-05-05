Man indicted, accused of trying to kidnap a Buffalo Public School student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Illinois man was arraigned Wednesday on charges including attempted kidnapping for allegedly trying to abduct a student from the Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School in Buffalo three months ago.

Shane Cronin, the 30-year-old man arrested in February following the incident, is now charged with:



One count of Attempted Kidnapping in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

One count of Burglary in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Attempted Luring a Child (Class “E” felony)

One count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (Class “E” felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Cronin's attorney entered a not guilty plea. Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi ordered that he remain remanded without bail.

Prosecutors say Cronin is accused of unlawfully entering the school with the intent to commit a crime. They say he approached two students in the hallway and then attempted to lure and abduct one of the students. A school employee who saw the incident told him to leave, but was then allegedly punched in the face and shoved to the ground by Cronin.

Cronin ran out of the building after security got involved. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Erie County DA Michael Keane said in a statement that the investigation into the incident continues and that "additional charges may be filed."

Buffalo Police SVU Detective Richard Hy said on the Unsubscribe Podcast and on 7 News that there is much more to the story.

Detective Hy said that Cronin tried to abduct two children, a girl and a boy, but the school never told the boy's family about the abduction attempt against him.

Buffalo Police SVU Detective Richard Hy recently appeared on a popular YouTube podcast and accused Buffalo Public Schools officials of failing to protect children from abuse and even obstructing investigations by police.

Following the claims made by Detective Hy on the Unsubscribe Podcast and on 7 News, the Buffalo Board of Education held a special meeting and responded to the allegations, saying it was initiating an independent external investigation.

"The Board of Education takes allegations about the well-being of our students seriously," said Board President Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown. "The BOE is initiating an independent external investigation and the results will be shared publicly."

Cronin has been remanded without bail since the incident.