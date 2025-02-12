Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man accused of entering Buffalo school, approaching student and assaulting assistant principal

BUFFALO.png
WKBW
BUFFALO.png
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced the arrest of a Lombard, Illinois man in connection to a burglary and assault at a Buffalo school.

Police said 30-year-old Shane Cronin was arrested on Tuesday and charged with:

  • One count of second-degree burglary
  • One count of third-degree assault
  • One count of endangering the welfare of a child
  • One count of second-degree harassment

According to police, officers responded to a reported assault in progress at PS 59, the Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet, around 12:30 p.m.
Officers learned that an unknown man entered the school through the Buffalo Museum of Science and approached a student. The school's assistant principal intervened and was allegedly punched and shoved into a wall which caused minor injuries. The man allegedly fled into the museum and was hiding but was found and apprehended without incident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app