Man accused of entering Buffalo school, approaching student and assaulting assistant principal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced the arrest of a Lombard, Illinois man in connection to a burglary and assault at a Buffalo school.

Police said 30-year-old Shane Cronin was arrested on Tuesday and charged with:



One count of second-degree burglary

One count of third-degree assault

One count of endangering the welfare of a child

One count of second-degree harassment

According to police, officers responded to a reported assault in progress at PS 59, the Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet, around 12:30 p.m.

Officers learned that an unknown man entered the school through the Buffalo Museum of Science and approached a student. The school's assistant principal intervened and was allegedly punched and shoved into a wall which caused minor injuries. The man allegedly fled into the museum and was hiding but was found and apprehended without incident.