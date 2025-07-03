Buffalo Pro Soccer scraps plan to play at stadium at Elk & Lee

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Pro Soccer has announced it will no longer move forward with a planned stadium at Elk and Lee Streets in the City of Buffalo.

The team also announced it has ended its lease with South Buffalo Development after not being able to work through issues with the stadium being near the PVS Chemical facility.

WKBW Peter Marlette, president, Buffalo Pro Soccer.

“From day one, our goal has been clear: to build the best possible home for Buffalo Pro Soccer—one that reflects the spirit and strength of this city,” said Peter Marlette, Jr., President of Buffalo Pro Soccer. “Our vision remains unchanged, and we’re working on a new plan that we believe will be even more impactful for Buffalo and our fans. We’ve already begun re-evaluating two previously vetted sites and are also exploring several new options under consideration.”

Buffalo Pro Soccer says it is now working to find a new spot for a stadium in the Queen City, reopening its site selection process.

WKBW Future site for Buffalo Pro Soccer Stadium is next door to a chemical plant.

“Projects of this scale and importance often encounter challenges along the way. What hasn’t changed is my belief in Buffalo Pro Soccer and the vision behind this stadium project,” said Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi, founder of OSC, and investor in Buffalo Pro Soccer. “I’m as committed as ever, both as an investor and as a passionate supporter, and I’m energized by the opportunity to help make professional soccer a reality in Buffalo.”

But from the start, the selection of the south Buffalo site was controversial. It was the former Medaille University Sports Complex, but the school stopped playing at the site because of the strong smell of chemicals from the PVS.

Medaille has filed a lawsuit saying the smell of sulfur dioxide was causing eye and respiratory irritation. A month later, the suit was dropped the temporary injunction against the plant.

The chemical has been pushing back against the soccer stadium and in April stated, “This is simply not the location for such a facility.”

The organization already sold season tickets but says all deposits made by the club’s Founding Members will still be applied to Buffalo Pro Soccer’s inaugural season, which is expected in 2027.

The team is inviting fans to share their voices and get updates at a community town hall on July 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hydraulic Hearth in Larkinville.

