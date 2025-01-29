Downtown site among three being considered for 10K seat soccer stadium for Buffalo Pro Soccer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A site in Downtown Buffalo is among three sites being considered for a 10,000-seat soccer stadium for Buffalo Pro Soccer.

First reported by Buffalo Business First, the site that is being considered is the parking lot between Perry and Scott Streets, between the former Buffalo News building and the HSBC Atrium.

No information was given on the other two sites that are being considered.

Buffalo Pro Soccer President Peter Marlette, Jr. released the following statement:

“Downtown Buffalo is an ideal location for a professional soccer stadium, though we have not yet made a final decision on our club's future home. We are evaluating three total sites, each offering unique benefits for our community, and remain committed to exploring all viable options before making a final decision. One key consideration is that building downtown would require public investment, whereas other potential locations could be developed primarily through private funding. We remain committed to starting play in the 2026 USL Championship season, as we continue our ambitious site selection and construction process.”

According to Buffalo Business First, the estimated startup cost of building the stadium is at least $40 million. The team is seeking $20 million from the state.

Marlette told Buffalo Business First he’s talking with other sports organizations and event organizers to book a full calendar of events for the stadium. In addition, initial plans for the site include mini soccer fields and pickleball courts for the community’s use.

Plans to bring pro soccer to Buffalo were announced in March 2024. Marlette, a Buffalo native who most recently served as the general manager of a professional soccer team in Omaha, announced an exclusive agreement was signed with USL Championship, the second-highest league in the U.S., just behind Major League Soccer.

“USL believes this will be a successful market and believes they need to do everything they can to make sure it happens,” Marlette told 7 News in March 2024. You can watch our original report below and read more here. 'I think Buffalo is ready': New plan to bring pro soccer team to Western New York

In October 2024, a town hall took place at the Banshee Irish Pub in Buffalo that centered around Buffalo Pro Soccer.