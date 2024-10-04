'The soccer team would fill that gap': Buffalo Pro Soccer survey closes Oct. 7, WNY'ers share expectations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Imagine this: Buffalo Pro Soccer, stationed right in the heart of Downtown Buffalo.

"It's a part of Downtown and a part of our city that is pretty underutilized unless there's a Sabres or a Bandits game. We believe that by putting stadium and being a catalyst for growth and business, in that area, we can get people there 100+ days a year," Buffalo Pro Soccer President Peter Marlette said.

A fourth town hall took place Thursday night, at the Banshee Irish Pub in Buffalo, with dozens of soccer fans, all for an open discussion about what to expect and to remind folks that the Buffalo Pro Soccer's fan survey is still open.

"One of the questions on the survey is do you like a traditional soccer name as in Manchester United or Manchester City or whatever it may be or do you like more of a traditional American sport," Marlette said.

Depew resident and avid soccer fan Adam Dubel casually supports teams in Europe.

He is a general fan of the game, but if he had to pick a favorite team, he is staying in the States.

"My main, domestic team that I support is the Columbus crew, just because it's the closest MLS team here. So, that's really been my outlet for getting access to professional grade soccer," Avid soccer fan, Adam Dubel said. "Giving us something to do between about March and November, so the soccer team would fill that gap."

Buffalo resident and soccer newcomer Gina Davis said she is excited for what the sport can bring to the Queen City.

"I'm really excited, especially that it would be in Downtown. We have an awesome fan base. It wouldn't be a problem because we have a great fan base to support them but I'm really excited about it coming to Buffalo," Gina Davis said.

Lovejoy District's Council Member Bryan Bollman also came as a soccer fan.

He is a soccer fan now because his son is into the game.

Council Member Bollman said, "I really see how it can change the lives of our youth and our children across the city, and then on the other spectrum, I see the economic development and impact it can have on local businesses across the city."

According to Marlette, so far, more than 1,100 people have responded to the survey.

About half of the respondents are from Erie County but outside this City of Buffalo.

Sixty-three percent said at this point, they are interested in purchasing season tickets.

Marlette said he legally could not give me a definite answer on funding but said it is in the millions.

"I know the Bills and the Sabres are huge but it's not a football and hockey town. It is a pro sports town. Now, we are having these town halls and putting the survey out, and actually getting the proof of that, so it's been great," Marlette added.

Buffalo Pro Soccer encourages fans, future season ticket members, and the wider Western New York and Southern Ontario communities to participate in the survey and make their preferences known. The survey is available online and open through Oct. 7.

