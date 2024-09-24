Buffalo Pro Soccer launches survey to get your preferences and feedback on ideal stadium experience

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Pro Soccer has launched a survey to get your preferences and feedback on the ideal stadium experience to make sure "it meets the expectations of its growing fan base and the Western New York community."

According to Buffalo Pro Soccer, it is seeking input on various aspects of the stadium, including seating, amenities, atmosphere, accessibility, and other elements. The organization said it is committed to building a venue that supports the team’s ambitions on the field and becomes a gathering place for the entire community.

“Our goal from day one has been to make Buffalo Pro Soccer a club built 'by Buffalo, for Buffalo,' and this survey is an important step in that process. Since launching our club, we’ve grown an incredible community of fans, and now we’re in the final stages of selecting a stadium location. The feedback we get from this survey will be key in helping us make decisions that ensure we create a stadium that truly feels like home for years to come.” - Peter Marlette, Jr., President of Buffalo Pro Soccer

Buffalo Pro Soccer hired CSL International, a consultancy that specializes in sports and entertainment venues to conduct various market research efforts and create this survey. According to the organization, CSL has consulted on hundreds of world-class projects, including the new Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Audi Field in Washington, D.C., Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“Our primary objective with this survey is to assist Buffalo Pro Soccer in making informed decisions by gathering comprehensive market data and fan insights. By understanding the preferences and needs of the Western New York and Southern Ontario community, we can help the organization design a stadium that not only meets world-class standards but also delivers a tailored, unforgettable experience for fans.” - Adam Kerns, Executive Director of CSL

The survey is available online here and will be open through October 7.

There will also be a community town hall event on October 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Banshee Irish Pub, you can bring your input to team leadership there as well.

Marlette, a Buffalo native who most recently served as the general manager of a professional soccer team in Omaha, announced the signing of an exclusive agreement with USL Championship, the second-highest league in the U.S., just behind Major League Soccer, in March.