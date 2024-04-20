“There’s plenty of reasons for us to collaborate," balancing FC Buffalo with incoming professional soccer team

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It was about three weeks ago when we first told you about professional-level soccer making its way to Buffalo.

And while a new team would still be several years away from forming, some soccer fans are already concerned about what this could all mean for FC Buffalo. A pre-professional soccer team that’s developed a loyal fan base since first hitting the field in 2010.

Loyal fans like Luke Faulkner of Cheektowaga, a season ticket holder for the past four seasons.

“One of the biggest things we wanted is that it’s soccer for the people," Faulkner tells 7 Sports. "So originally we immediately thought that this could mean potentially the club dissolving.”

So I reached out to Peter Marlette Jr. the president of Buffalo Pro Soccer and the man in charge of bringing USL Champions League soccer to Buffalo. He says that both teams can exist in the same city, and benefit each other.

“The potential concern that some fans are having is this market is big enough to support two high-level soccer teams. And the answer is easily yes," Marlette said. "Also, these teams aren’t competing against one another, they’re going to collaborate and complement each other completely.”

“I think it's one of the biggest things for the Buffalo soccer market and I think it would work wonderfully with FC Buffalo as long as they can manage both interests," Faulkner adds.

Nick Mendola certainly hopes that’s the case. He’s the President of FC Buffalo.

“I want to go to that first game whether I’m a part of it or sitting in the stands and I want to see all those people who helped us get here sitting together," says Mendola. "And like I said my confidence level is that if this is done the right way that will be with everybody coming together under the same banner.”

Mendola tells me FC Buffalo drew an average of 700 fans to its summer games pre-Covid. But since then, he says attendance has dropped by several hundred. The team doesn’t have a permanent home. Instead playing at a number of venues around the area.

Marlette says the goal is for FC Buffalo, which plays in USL League Two, to develop and feed talent to USL Championship-level teams, creating a pipeline that brings in the best of the best to Buffalo.

“There’s plenty of reasons for us not only to coexist but to collaborate. But I’m not coming from some other city not knowing what happening here or not having an affinity for FC Buffalo. I played for that club," Marlette added.

"When I talk to Peter (Marlette) I can be confident because I feel with certainty that if you talk to everybody you’re going to come out knowing this all works better together," adds Mendola.

The plan to bring a USL Champions League team to Buffalo in 2026 is still on track. As for FC Buffalo Mendola confirms they will have some exciting announcements in the near future as the 2024 season draws closer.