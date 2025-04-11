'Let's make some history': Buffalo Pro Soccer to build new stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Pro Soccer is kicking things off in the Queen City, announcing Friday that a new stadium will be built in Buffalo's Valley neighborhood.

The stadium at Elk and Lee Streets will feature 7,600 seats with 12 suites, two private party areas and club-level seats. Plus, office and training areas for the team.

"I am honored to introduce our city to the home of Buffalo Pro Soccer — a destination for everyone in Buffalo to experience the joy and power of the world's game. It will be a gathering place where our community will come together to celebrate victories, support each other through challenges, and bring Buffalo's hardworking, never-give-up mentality to life on the field and in the stands. In this new stadium, Buffalo Pro Soccer will grow alongside our city as we strive for excellence every day," President of Buffalo Pro Soccer, Peter Marlette Jr., said. "This project will provide a significant private investment into our city, leveraging sports as a catalyst for development. Our Founding Members will be an important part of our work to build a winning team that thrives here in our new home.

Construction is set to start this summer and will be funded through private investors, including Buffalo Bill Reid Ferguson.

"As an adopted member of the Buffalo community, I could not be more excited to be a part of the Buffalo Pro Soccer project, bringing professional soccer to the Western New York area," Ferguson said. "Buffalo's passion for its sports teams is second to none, so I know how much starting this journey will mean to this city. Let's make some history!"

The multi-use stadium will also host other sporting events, outdoor concerts and more.

"Buffalo Pro Soccer's decision to build a privately funded stadium on the former Buffalo Color site is a tremendous vote of confidence in the Valley community and its future," Acting City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon said. "The city and its partners in government and the private sector have invested substantial financial resources in cleaning up the former industrial legacy sites surrounding the area where the stadium will be located, as well as the Buffalo River. As is evidenced by the location we're at today and the economic redevelopment that continues right down the street in Larkinville and along the Ohio Street corridor, those efforts have spearheaded a transformational impact that the Valley and Old First Ward communities have long deserved. I want to thank Peter Marlette Jr., President of Buffalo Pro Soccer, and the team's ownership group, for bringing their United Soccer League vision to life in the City of Buffalo."

Fans can now secure their spot as a season-ticket member through the "Founding Member" campaign launched Friday. You can find more information online here.