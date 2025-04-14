President of Buffalo Pro Soccer addresses concerns about chemical plant near future stadium site

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Pro Soccer has selected 427 Elk Street for its new 7,600-seat facility at the former Medaille University Sports Complex.

Buffalo Pro Soccer to build $10M stadium on Elk and Lee Streets

But should Buffalo Pro Soccer be concerned about PVC Chemical Solutions right next door to the site?

Four years ago, Medaille stopped playing at the site because of the strong smell of chemicals from the plant.

The chemical company is pushing back against the soccer stadium, and I brought the concerns to the president of Buffalo Pro Soccer.

WKBW The fence from the sports complex is right across from a chemical plant.

“We took this very seriously going into this," said Peter Marlette, president of Buffalo Pro Soccer. "We did significant research in the months leading up to making this decision.”

WKBW Future site for Buffalo Pro Soccer Stadium is next door to a chemical plant.

In May 2021, the New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) issued an order to temporarily close PVS.

Medaille University filed a lawsuit and halted play at the sports field, saying the smell of sulfur dioxide was causing eye and respiratory irritation. However, a month later, a judge dropped the temporary injunction against the plant.

WKBW Peter Marlette, president, Buffalo Pro Soccer.

"We were aware that there may be some concerns surrounding it, so we dug in very deep before making this decision," said Marlette. "The air quality has been tested by the DEC and independently by South Buffalo Development for a long time now.”

Marlette told me they've taken a very good look at the environmental quality of the future stadium site.

But PVS stated in part, “This is simply not the location for such a facility."

"PVS strongly supports athletics and sports as well as the City of Buffalo’s economic improvement, but this is simply not the location for such a facility. Beyond serious legal questions it makes no sense to build a large stadium next to a chemical plant (55 Lee St.) that has been there for 100 years and is not going anywhere as we continue to make significant investment in our operations. Ours is the only plant of its kind in Western New York, employing about 40 members of the United Steelworkers union, manufacturing critical chemistry used to make high-tech electronics for New York’s all-important semiconductor industry." - PVS Chemical Solutions

Marlette told me the site was fully remediated years ago and currently has been used by the Buffalo Pro Soccer Academy and Buffalo District Soccer League with no complaints.

WKBW Outside PVS Chemical Solutions plant.

“They've assured us that they have no issues, and not only do they not have issues, they love the field,” Marlette said. “We've gotten the community input. We've read the reports. But we’ve also just talked to people who've used the field regularly, and all of that has led us to determine that this is the right place for our stadium.”

The state DEC told me the company performed work to reduce emissions to “acceptable levels” and that the plant remains in “compliance."

“DEC takes violations of air quality very seriously and continues to ensure compliance with this facility’s permit requirements and air quality rules and regulations to protect public health and environment.



DEC has closely monitored this facility, including inspections and ambient air quality monitoring, which resulted in enforcement actions against PVS. These efforts culminated in three administrative orders, an assessment of civil penalties, and performance of significant corrective actions and operational modifications to address certain air quality violations from fugitive sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from the Lee Street facility.



Air monitoring around the facility demonstrated that the work performed by PVS under DEC’s rigorous oversight reduced sulfur dioxide emissions from fugitive sources at the facility to acceptable levels.



PVS remains in compliance with the orders that were issued regarding these past matters as well as its Title V air permit.” - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Marlette said they will also keep a close watch.

WKBW Peter Marlette, president, Buffalo Pro Soccer.

“That is obviously paramount to what we are doing here, and that independent monitoring, which has been running consistently for a long period now, is going to continue,” Marlette explained.

In the meantime, Buffalo Pro Soccer is planning to begin construction by this summer and hopes to have the stadium ready for play by March 2026.