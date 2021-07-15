7 Buffalo Strong stories to celebrate 716 Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — July 16 is 716 Day in Western New York, celebrating all our area code has to offer.

To celebrate 716 Day, we're looking back at all the great things Western New Yorkers have accomplished so far in 2021. Here are seven Buffalo Strong stories to enjoy on 7/16:

Hospital workers help Western New York couple get married in ICU



Buffalo Police Department Detective Jim Kaska and Captain Melinda Jones planned on getting married on February 11th as it marked the 60th wedding anniversary for Kaska's parents. While Kaska and Jones had all of their wedding arrangements planned, Kaska's heart was failing and he needed a transplant. Hospital workers at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester helped them keep their meaningful wedding date and they were married in the ICU.

Four young men build ice rink for Dunkirk community



Founded by Raul Rosado, Chris Rodriguez, Evon Hernandez and AJ Morales, Small Town Big Minds is an organization that works on projects to improve their hometown of Dunkirk. Last winter, they raised $4,000 to build a community outdoor ice rink.

17-year-old Buffalo girl starts her own soap business amid pandemic



She's a 'fabulous' entrepreneur, an aspiring architect and a recent City Honors grad. 17-year-old Noah Baldon of Buffalo is ambitious, to say the least. In November, she launched So(ap) Fabulous, with family and friends acting as investors. She sold more than 500 products in her first three months.

Once a fixture on a West Seneca corner, man leaves sign behind saying he's found a job



An unusual sign appeared sometime in April at the corner of Potters Road and Slade Avenue in West Seneca. It read, “thank you everyone who has helped. I start working Monday.” 7 Eyewitness News reporter Ali Touhey went to find the story of the man behind the sign.

Colts fans donate to Patricia Allen fund



In January, the Bills' Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins helped the Indianapolis Colts make the playoffs. Colts fans donated thousands to the Oishei Children's Hospital "Patricia Allen Fund." The fund was set up after Bills fans donated in droves in memory of Josh Allen's late grandmother, who passed away earlier last season. The fund grew to more than a million dollars by the end of the campaign.

Buffalo's Best Batman - Superhero Food Drive



AM Buffalo's Emily Lampa talks to Buffalo's Best Batman about the Superhero Food Drive held at Walden Galleria in May. The drive collected donations for FeedMore WNY.

Pride in the Park: Celebrating pride and inclusion



In June, AM Buffalo's Melanie Camp headed to Pride in the Park to see how people in Hamburg celebrated pride and inclusion.