Who is Buffalo’s best Batman and where will he be this Saturday?

Emily Lampa is at the Mura Law Group where sources say William Lorenz, Jr. is Buffalo’s best Batman. When confronted he denies it.

While outside in front of the Mura Law Group offices Batman shows up to give Emily an exclusive. This Saturday, May 8th, Batman will be at the Walden Galleria outside of Macy's for the Super Hero Food Drive. He will be there from 11am – 2pm. It is his 100th event in Western New York to collect food and supplies for those in need.

There is a greater need for food and supplies as a result of the pandemic. Batman teamed up with several other superheroes to be there collection donations. He will also be giving out special limited-edition posters to the first 100 people who donate.

Donations benefit Feed More WNY.

