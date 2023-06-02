Buffalo Bills stadium groundbreaking ceremony set for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials from the National Football League, Buffalo Bills, New York State, and Erie County will take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Bills stadium in Orchard Park on June 5.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Buffalo Bills Owner and CEO Terry Pegula, Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia, General Manager Brandon Beane, and Head Coach Sean McDermott are set to participate in the ceremony along with local leaders.

The new stadium is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026 with a minimum capacity of 60,000 seats and maximum capacity of 63,000 seats. It will be built across Abbott Road from Highmark Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills, New York State, and Erie County submitted negotiationcontracts to the Erie County Legislature in April for a 30-day review. In May, the legislature unanimously approved the new stadium deal.

Three sets of stadium renderings were released by the Buffalo Bills to give fans a more detailed look at what the stadium could look like when completed. You can find the two renderings released in October 2022 here, four renderings released in February 2023 here, and seven renderings released in March 2023 here.