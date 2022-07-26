Watch Now
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach for third time in 14 days

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 12:16:32-04

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach for the third time in 14 days.

The department of health said surveillance sampling conducted on Monday determined that the water is not suitable for swimming because of "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

The advisory is anticipated to remain in effect until further notice.

This is the third time a beach advisory has been issued for the beach in 14 days. Each time an advisory has been issued it has been due to "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

You can find a timeline below:

