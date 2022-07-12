OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach.

The department of health said surveillance sampling conducted on Monday determined that the water is not suitable for swimming because of "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

The advisory is anticipated to remain in effect until further notice. The department of health said the beach will reopen for swimming when conditions return to a safe level.

