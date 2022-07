OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olcott Beach is once again safe for recreational swimming.

The Niagara County Department of Health said surveillance sampling conducted on July 15 determined the water is suitable for swimming.

The advisory was made on July 12 due to "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

The department of health said it will continue to check the water quality and immediately notify the public of any changes.

