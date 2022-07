OLCOTT, N.Y. — A beach advisory put in place at Olcott Beach has now been rescinded by the Niagara County Department of Health.

The advisory was originally put in place back on July 12 due to "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

After surveillance sampling was conducted on Wednesday, the NCDOH declared the water suitable for swimming.

The NCDOH says they will continue to monitor water quality and will promptly notify the public of any potential quality issues.