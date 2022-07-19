Watch Now
Beach advisory back in place at Olcott Beach

Posted at 3:40 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 15:40:51-04

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beach advisory is back in place at Olcott Beach.

The Niagara County Department of Health issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach on July 12 because of "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality." The department of health said it was anticipated to remain in place until further notice but it was lifted on July 16 after it was determined the water was suitable for swimming.

The department of health announced Tuesday it has once again issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach as recent sampling conducted on Monday "has determined that the water is not suitable for swimming because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality."

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
