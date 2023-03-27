Amherst police make arrest in criminal mischief complaint at CompassCare

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to a criminal mischief complaint at CompassCare.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on March 23. CompassCare, a pregnancy services clinic located at 1230 Eggert Road, posted a link to surveillance video of the alleged incident on its website which shows its sign being vandalized with graffiti.

On Saturday, police announced that 39-year-old Hannah Kamke was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief.

This is the second incident at CompassCare that was under investigation.

In June 2022 Amherst police announced a fire at the location was being investigated as an act of arson. In November 2022 the FBI released pictures and announced a $25,000 reward was being offered for information. In January the FBI released a video of the alleged arson incident.

The FBI asks anyone with information on the arson incident to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online here.