Amherst police: Fire at CompassCare being investigated as arson

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating a fire at CompassCare, a pregnancy services clinic located at 1230 Eggert Road, as an act of arson.

According to police, officers and the Eggertsville Hose Company responded to the location for a fire alarm and the structure was on fire upon arrival. Eggertsville was assisted by Getzville, N. Bailey, and Snyder Fire Departments. Town of Amherst Fire Investigators and Erie County Sheriff's Office Detective Scott Kuhlmey and his K9 also responded.

According to CompassCare, the windows in the reception room and nurses' office were broken and fires were lit. There was also graffiti on the building.

Police said two firefighters were treated for minor injuries and the fire is being investigated as arson at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (716) 689-1322.