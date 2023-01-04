Watch Now
FBI releases video as it offers reward for information in connection to arson investigation at CompassCare

Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 04, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FBI Buffalo has released a video as it is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to an arson investigation at CompassCare.

You can watch the video here or in the tweet below.

In June Amherst police announced a fire at CompassCare, a pregnancy services clinic located at 1230 Eggert Road, was being investigated as an act of arson.

In November, the FBI released pictures and announced a reward was being offered for information.

According to the FBI, individual(s) threw Molotov cocktails which started the fire and caused significant damage. The FBI said one of the individuals spray-painted the words “Jane was here” on the building.

The FBI believes the individuals drove a 2013-2016 red or orange Dodge Dart sedan. and "Suspect 1," in the poster is estimated to be approximately 5’11” tall.

Anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online here.

