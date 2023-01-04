FBI releases video as it offers reward for information in connection to arson investigation at CompassCare

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FBI Buffalo has released a video as it is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to an arson investigation at CompassCare.
We're continuing to ask the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center in Amherst, NY, on June 7th.
There's a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to arrest & conviction
Tips: 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)
In June Amherst police announced a fire at CompassCare, a pregnancy services clinic located at 1230 Eggert Road, was being investigated as an act of arson.
In November, the FBI released pictures and announced a reward was being offered for information.
According to the FBI, individual(s) threw Molotov cocktails which started the fire and caused significant damage. The FBI said one of the individuals spray-painted the words “Jane was here” on the building.
The FBI believes the individuals drove a 2013-2016 red or orange Dodge Dart sedan. and "Suspect 1," in the poster is estimated to be approximately 5’11” tall.
Anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online here.