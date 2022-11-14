FBI offering $25,000 reward for information in connection to arson investigation at CompassCare

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FBI Buffalo is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to an arson investigation at CompassCare.

In June Amherst police announced a fire at CompassCare, a pregnancy services clinic located at 1230 Eggert Road, was being investigated as an act of arson.

According to the FBI, individual(s) threw Molotov cocktails which started the fire and caused significant damage. The FBI said one of the individuals spray-painted the words “Jane was here” on the building.

The FBI believes the individuals drove a 2013-2016 red or orange Dodge Dart sedan. and "Suspect 1," in the poster is estimated to be approximately 5’11” tall.

Anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online here.