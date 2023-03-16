Amherst police investigating another incident at CompassCare as FBI offers reward in arson investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department announced it is currently investigating a criminal mischief complaint at CompassCare.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

CompassCare, a pregnancy services clinic located at 1230 Eggert Road, posted a link to surveillance video of the alleged incident on its website which shows its sign being vandalized with graffiti.

This is the second incident that has occurred at CompassCare that is under investigation.

In June 2022 Amherst police announced a fire at the location was being investigated as an act of arson. In November 2022 the FBI released pictures and announced a $25,000 reward was being offered for information. In January the FBI released a video of the alleged arson incident.

Police ask anyone with information on the recent incident to contact Amherst Police Detective Bureau.

The FBI asks anyone with information on the arson incident to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online here.