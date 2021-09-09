7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 10 - September 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're entering the second weekend of September and the summer is beginning to draw to a close, but there is plenty to do throughout Western New York.

Find a list of some events taking place throughout the region this weekend below.

Buffalo Bills season opener

The Buffalo Bills return to Highmark Stadium to kick off the 2021-2022 season on September 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills won the AFC East Division and made an appearance in the AFC Championship Game last season, but due to COVID-19 restrictions fans were unable to attend regular season games and were only able to attend two home playoff games in a limited capacity. As the 2021-2022 season gets underway there are currently no COVID-19 capacity limits in place at Highmark Stadium. You can find tickets here.

BPO to present 'American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes'

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will present "American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes" a tribute performance on September 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall. The BPO says the performance will be held "in the spirit of healing, remembrance, and honoring both the fallen and the heroes that saw America through," and is in collaboration with the Western New York Families of September 11 and the American Red Cross, Western New York Chapter. You can find more information here.

19th annual Music is Art Festival

After virtual performances in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Music is Art Festival is back for its 19th year with more than 200 bands, 120 DJs live artists and more expected to perform. The event is free and will take place on September 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. You can find more information here.

63rd annual Niagara County Peach Festival

The 63rd annual Niagara County Peach Festival will be held September 9 to September 12 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston. It is anticipated around 38,000 people will attend over the four days, weather permitting. Organizers also expect to serve more than 14,000 pounds of locally harvested peaches along with the fresh shortcake made by DiCamillo Bakery. You can find more information here.

10th Annual Taste of East Aurora

The 10th Annual Taste of East Aurora will take place September 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street between Olean Road and Elm Street in the Village of East Aurora. It is anticipated that more than 25 East Aurora area restaurants will be selling a variety of food and drinks priced from $1 to $5. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Rotary Carousel Carnival at Canalside

The Rotary Club of Buffalo is hosting the Buffalo Rotary Carousel Carnival at Canalside September 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Anyone can ride the iconic new Canalside carousel for free, and there will carnival games, food trucks and more. You can find more information here and find the event page on Facebook here.