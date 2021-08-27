BPO to present 'American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will present "American Resilience: 20th Anniversary Commemoration to 9/11 Heroes" a tribute performance on September 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall.

The BPO says the performance will be held "in the spirit of healing, remembrance, and honoring both the fallen and the heroes that saw America through," and is in collaboration with the Western New York Families of September 11 and the American Red Cross, Western New York Chapter.

The concert will be conducted by Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell and will feature a full orchestra performing repertoire. Joining the BPO on vocals will be local performers Jessica Ann Best and George Brown will join the BPO on vocals. Former 7 Eyewitness News anchor Keith Radford will serve as master of ceremonies.

Beginning September 6 there will be an installation of nearly 3,000 American flags, one for each of the lives lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks, adjacent to Kleinhans’ reflecting pool. The installation is traditionally presented by the Red Cross each year on the lawn of 786 Delaware but has been moved to Kleinhans for the 20th anniversary.

“Since we began operating out of the same office building together in 2017, the BPO and the Red Cross have been eager to collaborate. The importance of this 20th anniversary year of 9/11 was a natural fit for both organizations,” said BPO President & Executive Director Daniel Hart. “For decades, the Red Cross has been a tireless champion of the victims of 9/11, especially those families here in Western New York who were directly affected by the tragedy. The BPO recognizes the important role that music plays in all of our lives, providing an outlet through which we can heal, reflect, remember, and pay tribute to our American heroes. It is an honor for both organizations to give back to the Western New York community in this way.”

”Volunteers from Western New York were among the first to respond and provide comfort and hope on 9/11, and we are proud to have been supporting these incredible families since that tragic day in 2001,” said Jose Latalladi, American Red Cross, Western New York Chapter Interim Executive Director. “Their annual flag display helps Western New Yorkers to never forget what happened on September 11, 2001. The Red Cross is honored to partner with these families and a great community asset in the BPO to present this special tribute to all those we lost and those who risked their lives to help 20 years ago.”

“We created this tribute so that Western New Yorkers can remember every year how many lives were lost in the attacks of September 11, 2001,” said Leigh Macadlo, a member of the Western New York Families of September 11. “We want to remember each innocent person whose life was ended so abruptly and tragically, and honor the extraordinary sacrifice of responders who gave their lives for others that day. We are grateful for this partnership with the Red Cross and the BPO and thank them for this opportunity for the community to come together and reflect.”

You can buy tickets to the special tribute performance on bpo.org, by calling (716) 885-5000, or visiting the BPO Box Office. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Western New York Families of September 11 Memorial and are select-your-own-price general admission, with a suggested ask of $40 per person.

The BPO announced it will implement a COVID-19 vaccination requirement and a masking policy at Kleinhans Music Hall beginning September 11. You can find more information here.