BPO to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirement and a masking policy at Kleinhans Music Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced Tuesday it will be implementing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement and a masking policy at Kleinhans Music Hall.

The policy will go into effect beginning September 11 through October 30, 2021 and will apply to all staff, volunteers, performers and audiences. The policy may be extended if "community transmission levels of COVID-19 remain high."

You can find the policy below.

Vaccination Policy

All patrons attending performances at Kleinhans Music Hall will be required to provide proof of vaccination and identification at every performance, with the exception of children under the age of 12. Acceptable documentation includes an immunization card showing a completed course of vaccination for COVID-19 (2 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines; 1 dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). Alternatively, patrons may provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time — no other test results will be accepted).

Mask Policy

For the time being, masks will be required for all patrons for the duration of every performance, including while seated for the performance. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you free of charge.

You can find more information on the BPO website here.