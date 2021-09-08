BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rotary Club of Buffalo is hosting the Buffalo Rotary Carousel Carnival at Canalside Saturday.

From noon to 4:00 P.M., anyone can ride the iconic new carousel for free, as well as partake in carnival games. Food trucks and hands-on activities for kids will also be available, and "Honk for Heroes" is bringing military and first responder vehicles to Canalside.

At the end of the day, the Rotary Club will hold its annual Duck Derby at 4:15. Ducks cost $5 to adopt, click here to adopt one.

On top of all the free fun throughout the day, the event will raise money to support the Rotary Club of Buffalo's grant program. Most recently, the club provided more than $70,000 in pandemic relief to FeedMore WNY, Feed the Front Lines, Friends of the Night People, Harvest House, Compass House, St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, and Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network.